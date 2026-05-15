Significant drop in the fertility rate

Statistcs show that in 2025 there were only 15,500 newborn children in Macedonia – a significant drop from 23,000 that were registered a decade ago, said doctor Elena Dzikova, from the association of gynecologists.

Dzikova and other representatives from the MAGO association said that there are still cases where pregnant women seek medical supervision too late in the pregnancy.

We need to motivate them to come sooner, to test their health, to pay serious attention to prevention, when issues can still be resolved, said doctor Gligor Tofoski.

Doctor Ilir Shurlani added that many patients are afraid or ashamed to go to their gynecologists. “As healthcare workers, we have an obligation not only to treat, but also to educate, encourage and build mutual trust. We want every woman to feel safe, informed and supported”, doctor Shurlani said.