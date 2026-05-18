Filipce and Vice Zaev have companies at the same address in Bulgaria

SDSM leader Venko Filipce has a company registered in Bulgaria, at the same address with a company owned by Vice Zaev – Zoran Zaev’s brother, alleged today the ZNAM party.

According to party spokesman Nikola Memov, the companies are both registered in the Bulgarian city of Petric, where the Zaev clan has a number of businesses.

Filipce is cited as owner of the capital and manager of the company called Power AI8. The address in Petric is shared with the Gomasidra company owned by Vice Zaev. This clearly proves that the top SDSM leadership has an intertwined business network in Bulgaria. Instead of answers, we only have attempts to deflect this issue and deafening silence. This silence must end, said Memov, asking whether this is one of the reasons why Filipce and the SDSM party insist that Macedonia must accept the Bulgarian demands in national identity issues.

Filipce is very close to the Zaev clan, and has already been accused of receiving a luxury vehicle from a company owned by the Zaev’s that was receiving lucrative mining contracts.