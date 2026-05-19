Mickoski sends a message to the opposition during the honoring of the Razlovci Uprising

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski marked the 150th anniversary of the Razlovci Uprising – a large scale rebellion against the Ottomans in this village near Delcevo. During his remarks, Mickoski addressed the dispute with Bulgaria and the position of the SDSM party that Macedonia must accept the Bulgarian demands.

This country must not be a country of humiliations, concessions and selling out of our interests. We must unite over the state and natioanl interests. No political ambition should be more important that the fatherland, and no personal ambition should be more important than the future of our children, said the Prime Minister.

Mickoski added that the Macedonian nation has suffered a lot in the past from individuals who have traded with the national honor, identity and history. “This country suffered the most when we had people within, who were willing to degrade the country for their personal interest. The people must be very careful who they trust with their future. Don’t trust those who are offering themselves easily in exchange for power, and who never showed willingness to sacrifice themselves for the homeland”, said Mickoski.