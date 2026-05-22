SDSM official Zemon resigns after meeting a Bulgarian nationalist

SDSM official Rubin Zemon resigned today as member of the Executive Board of the party, after he made another meeting with a nationalist Bulgarian politician.

Zemon, who recently joined the party and was eagerly promoted by leader Venko Filipce, found himself on thin ice after an interview with a Bulgaria based show in which he rudely dismissed the historic role of Goce Delcev in the Macedonian struggle for liberation. Earlier this week Filipce was still defending Zemon’s comments, insisting that he apologized sufficiently for what he said.

But today, radical Bulgarian nationalist Viktor Stojanov posted a pgoto meetign with Zemon. Stojanov said that they discussed jointly fighting the Mickoski Government. Shortly after, the photo was deleted, but not before it was saved. Stojanov is known for numerous provocative actions whose joint baseline is that Macedonians are in fact Bulgarians and that Macedonia should adopt the Bulgarian historical narrative.

I want to protect SDSM from the unprincipled attacks against me, which also include my family. I don’t want to be a burden on the party in the fight to topple this Government, and so I resign as member of the Executive Board of SDSM, Zemon said in a social media message.

The drama happened as SDSM insists that Macedonia must accept the Bulgarian demands and include the Bulgarian minority in its Constitution – a position that is widely rejected by the Macedonian public.