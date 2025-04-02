Government calls on the union not to politicize the discussion on economic issues

After a few dozen union activists came out before the Government to protest, urged by the SSM union, the Government called on them not to allow to be politicized by SDSM.

The attempts to compare salary levels and the populist exclamations only prove the partisan background of the union leadership. They were silent for years, while SDSM was plundering the country. We prefer to look at the issues through the difficult and complex socio-economic condition in the country, and not through the lens of personal political ambitions on the part of some of the union leadership, the Government said.

The union came out with demands for a steep increase in the minimum wage to 500 EUR a month.