04.04.2025
Mickoski met with Filipce

Macedonia

03.04.2025

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski met with SDSM party leader Venko Filipce today. Following the meeting, Mickoski said that they discussed current affairs in the country.

From this meeting, I want it to be known that responsibility, wisdom and honesty and more than needed in Macedonia, Mickoski briefly said in a social media statement.

Filipce, on the other hand, spoke with the press and said that an agreement in principle was reached to form joint working groups that will discuss reform agenda priorities. The groups would cover judiciary – an area where the ruling coalition might need support from the opposition for broader changes, as well as energy and healthcare. Filipce said that they also discussed EU integration and the Bulgarian blockade of Macedonia’s EU path but that “on this issue they have different opinions”.

