Levica bought offices in Skopje at a hugely discounted price

The populist Levica party bought office space in downtown Skopje for a hugely discounted price, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski during the question time session in Parliament today. The offices, with 409 square meters, were sold for just 200,000 EUR, even though prices in that part of the city are at least several times higher.

I call on the institutions to investigate whether this is a criminal act. The price of real-estate there is three times as much, Mickoski said, calling out Levica leader Dimitar Apasiev.

Apasiev responded that the offices are partly at an underground level, and that is the reason for the low price. Levica is a nationalist-populist party that is mostly active online and tries to portray an image of fighters against corruption.