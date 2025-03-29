 Skip to main content
29.03.2025
Ambassador Rokas welcomes Government making the fight against corruption its number one priority

Macedonia

29.03.2025

European Ambassador to Macedonia Michalis Rokas welcomed the moves to fight against corruption. “We are seeing some progress in the fight against corruption in the country, a larger number of cases related to corruption scandals from the previous Government have been opened in the recent months”, Rokas was asked during his Sitel TV interview.

Very much so. We have on the one hand what the Government has been saying publicly, that the fight against corruption is the number one priority. And this is something that is very positive. We need to put all action there. We see that some cases have resurfaced, they have been investigated, there is work on that, Ambassador Rokas responded.

He added that the tragedy in Kocani shows that it is necessary that the judiciary has sufficient means and budget to do their work. “I think this has been understood and that the Government is working toward this end”.

