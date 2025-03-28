 Skip to main content
29.03.2025
High concentrations of cyanide and lead found in the Kriva Reka river after a mine accident

Macedonia

28.03.2025

The accident at the Toranica lead and zinc mine near Kriva Palanka greatly increased concentrations of lead and cyanide in Kriva Reka river.

The concentrations of these and other harmful matters are 10 times higher than the maximum allowed limit. Environment Minister Izet Mexhiti announced fines of up to 200,000 EUR for the Bulmak company that operates mine and further investigations into the accident that happened two weeks ago, when a pipe burst. Mayor Sasko Mitkovski called for a criminal investigation into the accident.

