Frosina’s sister calls on Colored Revolution activists to stop politicizing her death

Rosica Kulakova, sister of 23 year old Frosina Kulakova who was tragically killed by a reckless driver in Skopje, wrote an emotional comment condemning attempts to politicize her sister’s death. Activists groups, linked to the Colored Revolution movement and the SDSM party, are grouped around an Instagram platform called “Who is next” and tried to use Frosina’s death to organize protests, and are now doing the same with the Kocani nightclub disaster – a sit-in protest in front of the Parliament is planned for tomorrow.

The spontaneous, national outcry of pain opened the way for sick minds to try to profit from our tragedy. And so the “Who is next” initiative was born. There are honest and well intentioned people in this initiative. But my words are aimed at the organizers, not those who were out with the signs, but who were in the shadows. We know who they are. During the second protest it was clear that something is off – it was not a people’s protest, but had clear organizers, agendas, direction. During the last meeting I attended it became clear that Frosina is no longer important, our pain is not important. The only important thing is the agenda, Rosica Kulakova writes in a social media post.

In her comments, she points to some of the most divisive steps of the Colored Revolution activists – the attacks on the church and the burning of the office of President Ivanov in 2016, and says that it’s the same people who are now organizing protests using Frosina’s death and the Kocani diasster.

A number of left wing Colored Revolution associated activists took to the social media today to denounce the Kulakov family, which caused outraged responses to their comments, and calls to leave the family alone.