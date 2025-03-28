VMRO prepares amendments for much stricter regulation of bars and nightclubs

Even though the Parliament suspended its public work for the duration of the mourning period after the Kocani nightclub disaster, VMRO-DPMNE has prepared 22 laws and amendments, including changes to the law on public order. According to member of Parliament Bojan Stojanoski, the goal of the changes is to prevent such disasters in the future.

The changes to the laws provide tenfold increase of fines if minors are found in bars and night clubs. Changes are coming to the construction laws as well.

All of the parties agreed to suspend the work of the Parliament, even though some are now acting as vultures and are trying to score political points alleging that they did not agree to that decision. Next week we will release the official notes from the meeting between the parties, Stojanoski said, adding that heated debates in the Parliament would only have added to the anguish of the families.