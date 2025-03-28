Court rejects appeal by prosecutors – two former Kocani mayors will remain in house arrest

The Stip Appeals Court rejected appeals from state prosecutors in teh cases of Ratko Dimitrovski and Nikolco Iliev, two former mayors of Kocani, who were ordered into house arrest following the disastrous Pulse nightclub fire.

Both were detained for several days, before being allowed into house arrest, but the prosecutors lodged appeals against this decision. Along with them, a former head of the inspection service was also allowed into house arrest, while dozens of other defendants remain detained.