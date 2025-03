Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski pledged that the Government will do all it can for the economic and social rebirth of Kocani, following the nightclub disaster.

This will be our top priority and we will do it. Let this tragedy is a lesson to us all that what we do today has significance for the future, Mickoski said during a televised fundraising program where he was joined by President Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova and other officials and public figures.