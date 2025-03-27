Gashi: Parliament sessions were postponed as a sign of respect

Parliament Speaker Afrim Gashi clarified the decision to postpone sessions of the Parliament for two weeks after the Kocani nightclub disaster. Gashi said that the Parliament continues its work, but will not hold public sessions “in order to show sympathy and avoid disputes that would shock the public with its politization”.

The sessions are postponed as a sign of respect, to avoid defocusing the public, Gashi added.

A politicized protest group that was today endorsed by the SDSM party called on its supporters to gather in front of the Parliament on Saturday, in a mock session, as it criticizes the lack of sessions in the Parliament.