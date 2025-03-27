 Skip to main content
28.03.2025
Republika English Latest news
Friday, 28 March 2025

Gashi: Parliament sessions were postponed as a sign of respect

Macedonia

27.03.2025

Parliament Speaker Afrim Gashi clarified the decision to postpone sessions of the Parliament for two weeks after the Kocani nightclub disaster. Gashi said that the Parliament continues its work, but will not hold public sessions “in order to show sympathy and avoid disputes that would shock the public with its politization”.

The sessions are postponed as a sign of respect, to avoid defocusing the public, Gashi added.

A politicized protest group that was today endorsed by the SDSM party called on its supporters to gather in front of the Parliament on Saturday, in a mock session, as it criticizes the lack of sessions in the Parliament.

Related Articles

Macedonia  | 26.03.2025
SDSM official Jon Frckoski resigns after cocaine photos leak
Macedonia  | 25.03.2025
Prime Minister Mickoski says removal of state prosecutor Kocevski is temporarily paused, calls on DUI to apologize to the country
Macedonia  | 25.03.2025
Son of former Prime Minister charged with serious corruption tries to become leader of the Kocani protest movement