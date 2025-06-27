Citizens will begin using digital ID documents this fall

Digital Transformation Minister Stefan Andonovski said that in early October, at the Western Balkans digitalization summit, Macedonia will feature its digital identity card and driver’s license.

Every citizen will be able to download the documents in an electronic wallet. We will keep all documents in a digital version. In the region, Greece is an excellent example of this, and all teh other countries are far behind us, Andonovski said.

In a TV interview, Andonovski said that the country is prepared to conduct an electronic census, as Prime Minister Mickoski announced yesterday. “We are aware of the issues with the 2021 census, and we were warning about them at the time, and now the Constitutional Court has reached its decision. We prepared a group in April that will discuss the conditions necessary for an electronic census in 2026”, Andonovski added.