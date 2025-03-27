 Skip to main content
28.03.2025
Friday, 28 March 2025

Taravari wants separate lists at the local elections

Macedonia

27.03.2025

Alliance of Albanians leader Arben Taravari is sounding a different tune from other VLEN coalition leaders and called on them to have separate lists at the coming local elections.

While the parties will likely have the same mayoral candidates, possibly also supported by VMRO-DPMNE, Taravari wants them to run separate lists for municipal councillors. He believes that his AA party is the largest in VLEN and wants this to be reflected in the elections.

Separate lists will motivate more people to get engaged in the local elections. But, we will see what we will do, said Taravari, who was Mayor of Gostivar and is now Healthcare Minister.

