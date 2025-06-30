 Skip to main content
01.07.2025
Republika English Latest news
Tuesday, 1 July 2025

Macedonia hosts a Balkan – EU summit

Macedonia

30.06.2025

Macedonia hosts a Balkan – EU summiOver two days Macedonia hosts a summit of the Balkan countries and the European Union. Today Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski welcomed EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos to discuss the EU integration perspectives of Macedonia and the other five Balkan non-member states.

I stated the firm determination of the Government for EU integration with dignity, through the implementation of fundamental reforms in the areas of the rule of law, economic development and digital transformation, said Prime Minister Mickoski.

Related Articles

Macedonia  | 29.06.2025
VMRO and SDSM trade barbs over the new expressway to Prilep
Macedonia, Uncategorized  | 29.06.2025
Skopje court found Slavjanka Petrovska guilty of slandering Prime Minister Mickoski
Macedonia  | 28.06.2025
Bulgaria agreed to build a joint railroad tunnel with Macedonia