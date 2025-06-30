Macedonia hosts a Balkan – EU summit

Macedonia hosts a Balkan – EU summiOver two days Macedonia hosts a summit of the Balkan countries and the European Union. Today Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski welcomed EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos to discuss the EU integration perspectives of Macedonia and the other five Balkan non-member states.

I stated the firm determination of the Government for EU integration with dignity, through the implementation of fundamental reforms in the areas of the rule of law, economic development and digital transformation, said Prime Minister Mickoski.