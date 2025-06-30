Strumica Mayor Kostadinov issues mafia style threat against journalist Latas

Strumica Mayor Kostadin Kostadinov – one of the closest advisers to former Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, issued a shocking public threat to journalist Dragan Pavlovik – Latas. Latas had written about Kostadinov, and alleged that his father was corrupt.

In response, Kostadinov issued a mafia style social media comment, saying that Latas will face his revenge, and the revenge of his entire family.

The stick has two ends. Your end will be merciless, no forgiveness. This won’t go away. We will pay you back, not in words but in life. The revenge is coming. Everyone who carries my name will know what you did. You messed with wrong people, wrote Kostadinov, who intends to run for re-election in the coming local elections.

The Macedonian Association of Journalists reacted to this overt threat against a journalist who faced extensive persecution by the Zaev regime. MAN calls on the institutions of the state to take immediate action after these public threats at the life of a journalist.

Latas responded with allegations that Kostadinov and members of his family are extorting businesses across the region of Strumica and that he has accumulated associates “with thick necks” who can actually carry out his threats. “Incitement to murder is also a criminal act”, Latas notes in his response.