New expressway greatly reduces travel time to Prilep

The Drenovo – Farish expressway was opened today, greatly reducing the time needed to get to Prilep from Skopje and other cities along the Corridor 10 highway. Along with the on-going construction of a highway between Bitola and Prilep, this will reduce travel time from Skopje to Bitola to just over one and a half hours.

We had serious issues with the construction of the expressway. The previous Government did not consider that a whole rock was hanging over it and could collapse at any storm. With the Prime Minister we determined to resolve the issue and now, while driving along the expressway, you can see that that entire mountain is gone, said Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski.

During the opening ceremony, Nikoloski added that the work completed in this past year in infrastructure development was greater than over the previous nine years.