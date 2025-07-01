Milososki: at least we know what the true Bulgarian demands are

The developments in the European Parliament are a good reminder that Bulgaria wants more than a simple change of the Macedonian Constituiton, warned Deputy Parliament Speaker Antonio Milososki in a TV interview. Bulgarian members of the European Parliament reacted with vitriol after a Parliament committee adopted a report that refers to the Macedonian national identity and language.

It is a good way to sober up some of the careless politicians who are creating illusions that Bulgaria only wants a small correction to the Constitution. The amending of the Constitution will only serve as a door through which Bulgaria would push through dozens of serious demands, Milososki said.According to him, whatever the final outcome in the European Parliament is, Macedonia can count the adoption of the initial report as its success. “And even if it happens that there is a u-turn in the European Parliament and the report is not adopted due to resistance from the Bulgarian representatives, it will at leat tell us what is the matter. That we are not talking about our healthcare reforms, or education reforms, but that we are asked to alter and rewrite the history of the past 150 years”, Milososki said.