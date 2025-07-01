Mickoski: we do not accept blackmail that is contrary to the European values

During the summit of the Balkan countries and the EU, that took place in Skopje today, Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said that Macedonia will not accept blackmail that undermines the European values.

Our state walks along the European path with an open heart and mind, accepting the European values, but we resist the blackmail that is not part of those values. We do not accept impositions under the guise of the European process. Europe is home of the rule of law and of dignity. Those are the values we accept. Anything else, that is alien ot the EU, is alien to us as well, Mickoski said.

The Macedonian Prime Minister added that the reforms we implement should not be seen as only for decoration, but should be the focus of the process. “We will continue to walk along the path of European values because that is our choice, our path, our determination. And we are grateful to the European Commission, but we are even more determined to help ourselves, to implement the reforms and transform our country, with investment in hard work and with trust in our own strength, in partnership with the EU”.