VMRO and SDSM trade barbs over the new expressway to Prilep

VMRO-DPMNE and SDSM traded barbs over the Drenovo – Farish expressway that will be opened in the coming days, greatly easing travel to Prilep and Bitola.

SDSM protested against the planned opening of he road, insisting that much of the work was completed in their 7 year term in office, but now the road will be opened by VMRO officials. VMRO issued a statement reminding SDSM how they delayed work on key highways completed by the previous VMRO led Government, and when they finall opened one of them – the Demir Kapija – Smokvica fg, they did so with a cringey spectacle.

SDSM deliberately refused to open the Miladinovic – Stip highway for two years, after inheriting the complete road that needed only signs put in place. And we all remember their opening of the Demir Kapija tunnel with a brass band and belly dancing. The VMRO-DPMNE led Government works on capital infrastructure projects with dedication,VMRO said in a statement noting that such projects are to the benefit of all citizens.