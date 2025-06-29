Latas: Mayor Arsovska offered me money to work against Mickoski

Well known journalist Dragan Pavlovik Latas said that Skopje Mayor Danela Arsovska was offering him money to help her put in motion a propaganda campaign against VMRO-DPMNE

Latas said that he met with Arsovska with mediation from journalist Aleksandar Mitovski, who is close to the Mayor. During the meeting, Arsovska claimed that she is close to the US ambassador and can swing international media awareness projects for fighting corruption toward Latas, in exchange for his help. Latas refused the offer.

Arsovska was elected as the VMRO candidate in 2021, but she quickly turned her back on the party and has since become close with the DUI paaty,

Arsovska issued a denial through an attorney and said that she has never met with Latas and has not made any such offers to him. Arsovska is threatening to sue Latas if he does not publish her denial.