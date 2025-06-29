Skopje court found Slavjanka Petrovska guilty of slandering Prime Minister Mickoski

SDSM member of Parliament Slavjanka Petrovska was found guilty of slander against Prime Minister Htistijan Mickoski today.

The Skopje court found Petrovska guilty of falsely alleging connections between Mickoski and an alleged criminal – which she could not back up. The court found that she deliberately lied to undermine Mickoski’s repuation.

This is not my personal battle, but a battle for principles, for the truth, dignity and to prevent people from slandering anyone. It’s obvious that lying is trademark of SDSM and part of their political culture. But they keep understimating the people in their belief that their lies and manipulatiosn\

s will affect their view o our work, said the Prime Minister in a social media comment.