ZNAM will coordinate with VMRO on joint mayoral candidates until mid July

The ZNAM party today announced that it will announce its candidates in the coming local elections in mid July. Party leader and Kumanovo Mayor Maksim Dimitrievski said that at the same time the party will finalize its negotiations with VMRO-DPMNE, for mutual support in mayoral races, meaning that the parties will not nominate competing candidates and will support each other.

In those places where we have a candidate, our partners in VMRO-DPMNE will support him for mayor. And where our partners have their candidate, ZNAM voters will be asked to support them. We are talking about quality candidates, well known in the public, Dimitrievski said.

ZNAM will likely also support the VMRO candidate for Mayor of Skopje. It’s widely expected that Dimitrievski will receive support for VMRO to be re-elected in Kumanovo, and also likely in one key municipality in Skopje, where ZNAM will have its candidate.