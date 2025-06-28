Doctor Nikolov: I’m at home in both Paris and Skopje

Doctor Igor Nikolov, Chairman of the Butel Council and incoming Macedonian ambassador to France, was named an honorary citizen of Butel. In an interview, the renowned nephrologist said that over the past 20 years, Butel was transformed into a proper urban municipality in the capital Skopje.

Now there is great demand for living space in Butel, partly due to the moderate development – in the past four years no new building permits were issued. It is a largely low density municipality, which makes it desirable – people like to live in houses, with yards. Our focus is to have more greenery, parks, kindergartens and schools, Nikolov said.

The Council Chairman added that the municipality is also developing sports, awarding scholarships to talents and has built five sports centers.

Doctor Nikolov has lived in France for seven years, for his specialization, and says that he continues to have excellent cooperation with the French administration and embassy in Macedonia. “I feel at home in France, especially now that I have been nominated as ambassador”, doctor Nikolov added.