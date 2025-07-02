Mickoski: we just scratched the surface and we all see what the dispute with Bulgaria is about

The opposition SDSM party has no credibility to talk about forming a national consensus on the dispute with Bulgaria. While we were calling for a consensus, they were not discriminating about the ways they would stab us in the back, thinking it would endear them to outside parties, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski after the latest developments in the dispute, with the anticipated EU progress report and the statement from EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos, equating Macedonian identity with several local dishes.

The opposition lost its credibility in two basic ways. First time it was when they were selling out Macedonia and our strategic interests, and the second time was with their uncontrolled stealing and crime. These are the two reasons why the people do not give legitimacy or support to the opposition, Mickoski said, dismissing a question about a comment from SDSM leader Venko Filipce, who is alleging that it is Macedonia that shows no interest to join the EU.

Mickoski said that his Government will fight with all its strength to restore Macedonia’s positions that were undermined by SDSM, when they agreed to make major concessions to Bulgaria.

I think that the policy of a bent spine, of treasons and signing treaties with other countries brought us to this situation. What the Government is doing is trying to restore our lost positions and to show to the world that this is not just a request for a simple constitutional amendment after which all will be resolved and milk and honey will flow. In the essence, the problem is far deeper. We just scratched its surface and the world and our citizens could immediately see what it is up to, Mickoski said, referring to the Bulgarian push to avoid any mention of the Macedonian language and the Macedonian national identity in the European progress report.