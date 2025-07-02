Industrial production is up 9.4 percent compared to 2024

Industrial production is up by 9.4 percent compared to the last year, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski citing the latest statistical data.

We are exceptionally pleased with the indications, especially in the second quarter, that finally point out to growth. The period of stabilization of the Macedonian economy is now followed by growth, Mickoski said during a visit to the Replek pharmaceutical company.

The Prime Minister also pointed to the 20 percent increase in tourism sa additional proof that the economy is growing in all sectors.