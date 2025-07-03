President Siljanovska urges EU representatives that Macedonia is judged on its merit, not on irrational bilateral issues

President Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova spoke today at the lunch organized for the ambassadors of the EU member states in Macedonia, to mark the end of the Polish Presidency with the Union. President Siljanovska said that the EU must begin to value Macedonia on the merits in its long delayed accession process.

The two decades long Macedonian path toward EU integrations included unjust political obstacles that impede the progress and undermine public trust in the enlargement process, the President said, citing public opinion polls that show mistrust in the EU growing even among the young people.

President Siljanovska urged that the process stops being impeded by irrational bilateral issues linked to national identity matters.