Four patients remain critical, nine have returned from treatment abroad

Four patients injured in the Kocani nightclub disaster remain in critical condition, and are treated in hospitals abroad. Healthcare Minister Arben Taravari said that there are only 14 patients remaining in clinics in Macedonia, while a total of 91 patients are treated abroad.

On Saturday, eight patients were dismissed from hospitals in Macedonia, and nine have returned from abroad – including three from Hungary, two from Italy and one each from Serbia, Bulgaria, Greece and Sweden.

In the cases of the four critical patients, we are receiving good news – they are still in difficult condition but have improved compared to yesterday. We are optimists that they will also begin to improve, and avoid additional complications. Their lab parameters show some improvement, Taravari added.