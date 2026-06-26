 Skip to main content
27.06.2026
Republika English Latest news
Saturday, 27 June 2026

France: Ambassador Nikolov visited Charante

Macedonia

26.06.2026

Ambassador to France Igor Nikolov visited the Charente department in the south-west of France, for a working visit.

Ambassador Nikolov met with local representatives Jerome Sourisseau – Chairman of the Departmental Council and Senator Nicole Bonnefoy to discuss the economic activity in the region and international economic cooperation.

While in Angouleme, ambassador Nikolov visited the international house of comics and paintings, and Pole Image Magelis, where he was introduced to the French model of development of creative arts, animation and video-games. The Ambassador also visited the Hennesy and Martell cognac manufacturies and met with industry representatives to discuss the possibilities for cooperation.

Related Articles

Sport  | 26.06.2026
Gjorcevska will play Anisimova in Wimbledon
Macedonia  | 24.06.2026
Parliament moves to ban citizens under 18 from driving electric scooters
Economy  | 22.06.2026
Gas prices go down by 7 and 4 denars per liter