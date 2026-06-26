France: Ambassador Nikolov visited Charante

Ambassador to France Igor Nikolov visited the Charente department in the south-west of France, for a working visit.

Ambassador Nikolov met with local representatives Jerome Sourisseau – Chairman of the Departmental Council and Senator Nicole Bonnefoy to discuss the economic activity in the region and international economic cooperation.

While in Angouleme, ambassador Nikolov visited the international house of comics and paintings, and Pole Image Magelis, where he was introduced to the French model of development of creative arts, animation and video-games. The Ambassador also visited the Hennesy and Martell cognac manufacturies and met with industry representatives to discuss the possibilities for cooperation.