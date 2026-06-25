Macedonia needs guarantees that the current Bulgarian demand will be the last

In a TV interview, Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said that he does not expect changes in the negotiating framework with the European Union, but that efforts will be made to find “constructive solutions within the realm of the possible”.

I spoke with Chancellor Merz and President Macron, clearly defining what we think could be added or taken away from their proposal. There is no point to the proposal if its purpose is to open and close clusters, but at the same time Kosovo and Bosnia are not even candidates, Macedonia has not begun to negotiate, Serbia has no aligned foreign and defense policy with teh EU and can’t open or close clusters. Maybe it’s sufficient to find some other mechanism such as the reform agenda of the plan for gtowth, which would give incitement and support to the Western Balkans. That was my proposal during the bilateral meetings and I think it drew the necessary attenton. We will see what will be made operational out of all that, but I am satisfied that we are looking for constructive solutions within the realm of the possible, so that the region has a European perspective, Mickoski said about the recent EU – Balkans summit in Tivat.

Regarding the dispute with Bulgaria, the Prime Minister again asked for guarantees that the current Bulgarian demand – changes in the Constitution to include the Bulgarian minority – will really be the last such request.

The previous Government was literally in the state of mind to sign a blank piece of paper, thinking that it will allow them to remain in power. Obviously that strategy failed and now they are where they are – in opposition. But we have this problem they left us to deal with. We acknowledge that the elephant is in the room, but let’s see if this request will be the last. They tell us it will be the last. If it is so, let’s make it official in some way. We had a sentence by the International Court of Justice in our favor against our southern neighbor, and still they blocked our NATO membership. But any guarantee is better than nothing, said Mickoski.

Regarding the fact that Bulgaria is trying to portray the dispute as Macedonia’s alleged lack of guarantees for minority rights, the Prime Minister noted that there are 14 sentences in the European Court of Human Rights against Bulgaria for violating the rights of the ethnic Macedonians in Bulgaria.

If the score is 14:0 it makes no sense to talk about human rights. Our eastern neighbor undertook an obligation to respect the human rights, signed resolutions ratified them in Parliament. Does it mean that they will secure the rights of the Macedonian community, allowing them to organize in cultural and societal groups? They are not allowing it now, they still follow the policy of Todor Zivkov to deny the Macedonian identity, which they are petrifited of, said Mickoski.

Earlier today, speaking in Parliament, Mickoski said that a neighboring country, which he did not name, is working in Brussels to cut off EU funding for Macedonia. The goal, Mickoski said, is to try to bankrupt the country and then impose its will on Macedonia.