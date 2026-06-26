Nikoloski discussed protecting and developing the region of Ohrid with UNESCO ambassadors

Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski met with UNESCO ambassadors to discuss protecting Macedonia’s cultural heritage.

We had an important meeting in the Government to discuss the priorities of Macedonia in protecting and sustainable development of our natural and cultural heritage. What is needed is strong cross-border cooperation with Albania in protecting lake Ohrid and the region of Ohrid, as nature knows no borders and we need to protect it together. We put particular focus on developing the region of Ohrid and its municipalities of Ohrid, Struga, Debrca and Pogradec in Albania, with a shared committment to preserve its authenticity, while ensuring sustainable development in the interest of its citizens and the future generations, Nikoloski said in a social media comment.