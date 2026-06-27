Safe City system reduced number of fatalities by 40 percent

The number of casualties in traffic accidents is down by 40 percent since the introduction of the Safe City traffic camera system said Interior Minister Pance Toskovski during his presentation of his work in Parliament.

The results are significant. Since the introduction of the system in February 2026, in its first five months, there has been a 40 percent reduction of the number of fatalities – 33 against 55 in the same time last year. The system registered over 120,000 violations, 95 percent of them involving speeding, said Toskovski.

The Inteior Minister announced that the system, which is currently covering Skopje, Tetovo, Kumanovo and the main highways, will be expanded to other larger cities and inter-city roads.