During his visit to Washington, where he’s attending the NATO summit, Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski met with US diplomat Richard Grenell.

Fruitful and friendly dinner with Richard Grenell, a US diplomat, former director of National Intelligence and well informed on the situation in the Balkans. Economy, energy, the rule of law and issues of deepening cooperation, said Mickoski in a social media comment.

Grenell was appointed by President Trump to manage the US policy in the Balkans. Since the end of Trump’s term he has continued to advocate for solutions to diplomatic issues in the region.