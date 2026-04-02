Lence Ristoska, member of the disgraced SPO unit, resigns as public prosecutor

Lence Ristoska, one of the three key members of the disgraced SPO unit of special prosecutors, resigned today as prosecutor. She announced her decision after newly appointed chief public prosecutor Nenad Saveski stripped all prosecutors working on cases outside of their jurisdiction of their cases, and announced a review.

In principle I don’t want to comment on personal decisions, but I never the less express regret for the decision of our colleague Ristoska. I want to emphasize that our service loses a prosecutor who I expected to see contribute to strengthen the capacities of our institution with her years of experience, especially as a contact with Eurojust. The decision to revoke the cases that were given by my predecessors was not personal and was not focused toward Ristoska’s work, said Saveski.

Ristoska, who like the other SPO prosecutors was openly partisan in her work and launched numerous politically motivated cases in service of the Zaev regime, inserted politics in her resignation letter. She blamed the Council of public prosecutors for refusing to enter into her dispute with Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, who she blamed for refusing to endorse her candidacy for chief prosecutor.