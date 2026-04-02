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06.04.2026
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Monday, 6 April 2026

Bread prices will remain stable until the end of April

Economy

02.04.2026

Representatives of the bread industry and Government representatives decided today to keep the bread prices steady at least until the end of the month.

The groups were led by Deputy Economy Minister Marjan Risteski and the three largest chambers of commerce, and it was determined that there is no need for price hikes. “The sitution with the prices of bread and baked goods is under control. Our decision is to keep the prices at the same level until the end of April, while we will continue to monitor all parameters at the market”, said the chamber representatives.

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