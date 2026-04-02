Work begins on a major energy link to Albania

Work began today on a powerline connecting Macedonia and Albania through the Struga border crossing. The 100 kilometers long 400 kV line will connect Bitola and Elbasan, and will close a gap in Macedonia’s ties with its neighbors, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski.

This is not a simple powerline, but the symbol of the closing of a gap that was an obstacle on our path. Corridor 8, which needs to be a major line of our economy, had a gap in its energy network for a very long time. Today, this gap is being closed, said Mickoski.

Mickoski said that this was a complex process, as the loan was provided in 2015, and an agreement was signed in 2020, but there was no work done on the ground over years. “We did not allow this project to remain as another missed opportunity. In consultation with EBRD we broke off the agreement that was not yielding results, we protected the state interests and preserved the investment”.