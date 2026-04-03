Vice President Vance will visit Hungary in show of support for Prime Minister Orban

US Vice President J.D. Vance will visit Hungary on April 7th and 8th, in a visit that is seen as Washington’s expression of support for Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in the run up to the general elections.

The White House informed that Vance will meet with Orban and will make remarks on the rich partnership between the two countries. Orban is a frequent guest of President Trump in the US and recently hosted a large number of right wing European and South American leaders, as well as US opinion makers on the right. He faces an unusually difficult election campaign against the Tisza party, which is receiving massive support from EU officials and liberal European politicians, as well as from Ukraine.