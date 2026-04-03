SDSM attacks what was until recently their most supportive media outlet

The SDSM party issued another press release attacking a media outlet, but this time it’s aimed at Infomax – an outlet that was until recently among their strongest supporters in the media.

Et tu Mecka – is the title of the press release, calling out Infomax editor in chief Aleksandar Mitovski – Mecka, and labelling him as a sellout. “With regret and great disappointment SDSM has noted the recent turnaround by Infomax and Mecka, who are viciously attacking everything related to our party and leader Venko Filipce”, writes SDSM, before accusing Mitovski of taking money to change the editorial policy of his outlet. SDSM adds that Infomax have been sellouts once before, considering that they were once supportive of VMRO-DPMNE, before joining forces with SDSM.

Infomax responded with a statement calling on Filipce to provide evidence for his claims that the outlet “sold out”. According to Infomax, criticism should not be seen as threat that needs to be neutralized, but an opportunity for an argumented debate, and “the statement from SDSM leaves the impression that the problem is not in the media but in the inability of the opposition party to face criticism”.

Mitovski hosts a well watched weekday show on Youtube and also a show by Borjan Jovanovski and Saso Ordanoski, journalists long associated with SDSM, who have recently been critical of Filipce and supportive of a growing faction in the opposition party.