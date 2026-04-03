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06.04.2026
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Monday, 6 April 2026

Inova and public universities sign memorandum to promote innovation

Macedonia

03.04.2026

Inova, the agency for promotion of innovations and technological development, today signed an agreement with the publicy ran universities. The focus of the agreement is to promote innovation, entrepreneurship and start-up businesses.

The signing of this memorandum is a strong message that together we can do more, and that this partnership will create conditions to grow entrepreneurship and improve the competitiveness of our companies and to build a knowledge based economy, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski during the signing of the memorandum.

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