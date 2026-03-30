Mickoski and Orban meet in Budapest

Macedonian Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski met today in Budapest with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Mickoski led a delegation of Government officials and businessmen for a business forum and also spoke at the Mathias Corvinus Collegium.

The two Prime Ministers affirmed their joint determination to deepen the strategic partnership between the two countries. The talks were carried in an exceptionally constructive and friendly atmosphere, focused on advancing the economic cooperation, drawing in new investments, increasing the trade exchange and developing projects of mutual interest. The interlocutors discussed infrastructure ties, energy stability and regional cooperation in times of global challenges when strong partnerships are key to secure stability and development. The importance of the support Hungary lends in the area of European perspectives was emphasized, as was the need to drive this process on the basis of principles and the merit system, said the office of Prime Minister Mickoski.

Mickoski also spoke about the value dimension of the relations between the two countries – the family values, traditions and preservation of national identity.

In his remarks at the MCC, Prime Minister Mickoski pointed out that Hungary is an example of a country with a clear vision and strong leadership that secures economic development, stability and preservation of its identity, and that Prime Minister Orban is a leader who has courage to make decisions in the interest of his country and contributes to the regional and European stability.