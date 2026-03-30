Macedonian – Hungarian business forum

A delegation of Government officials and businessmen, led by Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, attended a business forum in Budapest today. Prime Minister Mickoski presented the opportunities of doing business in Macedonia, as a country with political stability, dedicated to reforms and long term economic growth.

The Government remains fully committed to the reform agenda, advancing the rule of law, the fight against corruption and on our digital transformation, that are prerequisites for drawing new investments, said Mickoski, noting that in 2024 Macedonia reached its highest level of foreign investments with 1.25 billion dollars, which is one of the highest per capita rates in Europe.

Prime Minister Mickoski added that Macedonia is open for investments and partnerships, has a valuable and strategic location and a qualified workforce that Hungarian companies can rely on in their investment plans.