Macedonian radiologist Anastas Kocarev honored in Paris

Macedonian radiologist Anastas Kocarev was honored today in the Paris commune of Bondy, where he died 95 years ago. Kocarev was a colleague of Marie Curie and contributed to the early development of radiology and cancer treatment.

Kocarev was honored at a ceremony led by the Macedonian Ambassador to France doctor Igor Nikolov and the Mayor of Bondy Stephen Herve, and organized by the association Forgotten Macedonians.

Ambassador Nikolov said that Kocarev laid the foundations of international radiology and oncology, as well as of the Macedonian scientific progress and national consciousness. Mayor Herve was praised for his work to establish cooperation between Bondy and Kocarev’s hometown of Ohrid.

The Macedonian Embassy also held a reception and an exhibition presenting doctor Kocarev’s books as well as documents regarding his work at the Paris peace conference of 1919, when he and other Macedonian activists pushed for an independent Macedonia. The unique hall in the embassy, that was decorated by woodcarvers from Ohrid, was named the “doctor Anastas Kocarev salon”.