Council ends suspension against prosecutor Jovan Cvetanovski

The Council of state prosecutors ended the suspension of prosecutor Jovan Cvetanovski and decided to review the allegations against him.

Cvetanovski and another prosecutor Muhamed Hajrullahi were hounded by former chief state prosecutor Ljupco Kocevski because they were part of the investigation into abuses carried out by members of the disgraced SPO unit of special prosecutors. Hajrullahi meanwhile left the service, but Cvetanovski remained suspended.

I trust in the fairness of the Council, said Cvetanovski after the news broke that he is unanimously restored to his position.