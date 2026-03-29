Mickoski: if necessary, we will wait decades for an agreement with Bulgaria

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski underscored that Macedonia will not accept demands that interfere with the Macedonian national identity, and will wait decades, if need be, to come to terms with Bulgaria, which is blocking our path toward the EU.

Due to the bad, criminal and treasonous policies of the previous Government, our position is such as it is. But these are historic processes and we will continue to fight. Politicians in our eastern neighbor, who are operating on the principles of Todor Zivkov, have waited decades for politicians the likes of which we had in the past seven years. But, we will also wait decades, if need be. I will not enter into any policies that directly influence our identity, but on the other hand do not give us predictability and a clear end to the integration process, said the Prime Minister.

Talks with Bulgaria are not advancing at the moment as that country is again in an election cycle.