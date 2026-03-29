Work begins on reconstruction of the Ohrid airport

Work began today on full reconstruction of the St. Paul the Apostle airport in Ohrid. TAV Macedonia has already expanded the runway and is now going to expand the entire terminal.

We are working on major investments in this area. Work on the Ohrid – Kicevo highway, which is part of Corridor 8, is partially finished, and you will be able to reach the airport from Ohrid in five minutes. Of course, we have expanded the number of flights as well, with hte public subsidies. We added 24 new destinations from the Skopje and Ohrid airports, and it is very important to me that we are opening new destinations that don’t require subsidies, said Deputy Prime Minister and Transportation Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski.