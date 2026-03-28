Mickoski dominant over the other party leaders in the latest poll

A Market Vision poll conducted for MKD.mk found that Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski remains far and away the most popular politician in Macedonia.

The poll puts him at 25.2 percent, and his closest opponent, DUI party leader Ali Ahmeti, is at mere 5.6 percent. Ahmeti is followed by Dimitar Apasiev from Levica (4.2%), Izet Mexhiti from VLEN (3.9%) and only then does Venko Filipce, as leader of SDSM, make an appearance on the list with 3.6 percent of the votes.

As for the political parties, VMRO-DPMNE dominates the list with 24 percent, over VLEN with 5.1 percent, SDSM is at 4.9% and DUI at 4.8.

The 1,200 citizens who were polled in the first half of March were lso asked whether they support Macedonia joining the EU as an observer, without the right to veto EU decisions and 52 percent said that they support this possible option while 34.3 percent were opposed. A total of 46.9 percent of the citizens said that the country is moving in a wrong direction, while 36.2 percent believe that Macedonia is on the right path.