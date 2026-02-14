 Skip to main content
14.02.2026
Mickoski discussed the security challenges and the need for just peace with Zelensky

Macedonia

14.02.2026

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski met today in Munich, with the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky, with whom he discussed the current security challenges in Europe, the need for unity and solidarity, and above all, for a just peace.

We believe that peace must be built on justice, respect for the dignity of peoples. Only such a peace brings stability and a secure future for Europe, Mickoski wrote in a social media comment after the meeting.

Mickoski and Zelensky also discussed deepening cooperation, economic exchange and support in the processes of progress of countries.

Progress is possible when there is vision, courage and clear determination. Macedonia will continue to be a voice of reason, a partner of stability and a supporter of a just peace, Mickoski said.

