10.03.2026
Republika English Latest news
Tuesday, 10 March 2026

Significant increase of gas prices goes into effect on Tuesday

Economy

09.03.2026

The war in Iran, and the subsequent increase in the price of oil, led to a massive increase in the price of gasoline in Macedonia.

The Regulatory Energy Commission announced that diesel prices will go up by 14.5 denars and gasoline prices – by 5 denars. New prices, that go into effect on Tuesday, are 85.5 denars per liter of diesel, 79.5 denars for BS-95 gasoline and 81.5 denars for a liter of BS-98 gasoline.

Lines developed at some gas stations today, as citizens were rushing to fill up their tanks before the new prices go into effect.

