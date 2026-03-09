Significant increase of gas prices goes into effect on Tuesday

The war in Iran, and the subsequent increase in the price of oil, led to a massive increase in the price of gasoline in Macedonia.

The Regulatory Energy Commission announced that diesel prices will go up by 14.5 denars and gasoline prices – by 5 denars. New prices, that go into effect on Tuesday, are 85.5 denars per liter of diesel, 79.5 denars for BS-95 gasoline and 81.5 denars for a liter of BS-98 gasoline.

Lines developed at some gas stations today, as citizens were rushing to fill up their tanks before the new prices go into effect.